Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.