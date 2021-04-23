Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

