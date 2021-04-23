Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $100.90 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

