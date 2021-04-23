Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 16,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 711,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scientific Games by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Scientific Games by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.