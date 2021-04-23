Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Capitalization Tops $314,547.43

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $314,547.43 and approximately $6,128.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00651673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,963.90 or 1.00026361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01038911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.