Scotiabank Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $18.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.