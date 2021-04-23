Scott Investment Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.5% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. 152,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,073. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.