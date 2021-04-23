Scott Investment Partners LLP Has $3.30 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 2.4% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 386,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,999,768. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.