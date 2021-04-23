Scott Investment Partners LLP Has $4.68 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up about 3.4% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cerner by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.73. 49,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,098. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.69. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

