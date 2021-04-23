Scott Investment Partners LLP Purchases 11,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.6% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. 2,996,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The stock has a market cap of $241.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.