Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.65 ($83.12).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

G24 opened at €70.24 ($82.64) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.00 and its 200-day moving average is €66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.03. Scout24 has a one year low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

