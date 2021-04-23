ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 24.4% This Week

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and $5,587.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00067086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00268491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00163933 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,161,004 coins and its circulating supply is 34,477,393 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

