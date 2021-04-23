Scry.info 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,558.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $72,558.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

