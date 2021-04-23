Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $389,550.20 and approximately $82.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002897 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,560,162 coins and its circulating supply is 16,760,162 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.