Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Shares of SBCF traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,699. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

