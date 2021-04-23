Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.45-1.75 EPS.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 181,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

