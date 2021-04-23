Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

STX traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 208,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $238,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

