Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives “Sell” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.10. 208,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.