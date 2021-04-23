Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $0. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

