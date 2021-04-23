Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.42.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.