Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 851,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 292,085.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 245,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245,352 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.