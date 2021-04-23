Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 259,820 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00.

FOUR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,451. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

