Secret Market Capitalization Tops $191.18 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00005444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $191.18 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,858,473 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

