Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Tops $0.90

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $538,210.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00270088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 1.00295396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00640518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01018900 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.