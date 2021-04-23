SEEN Market Capitalization Achieves $5.53 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $46,120.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00015706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00067471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00092141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00052495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.92 or 0.00658255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,849.27 or 0.07703432 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

