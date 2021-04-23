Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $100,953.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00271932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.23 or 0.00647467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,225.13 or 0.99681815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.70 or 0.01037395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

