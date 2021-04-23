Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.28

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and traded as high as $21.28. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 14,114 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.