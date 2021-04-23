SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 563,517 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $16.04.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

