Semux Price Hits $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $355,263.04 and approximately $160.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027611 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010648 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003806 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

