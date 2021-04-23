Sensient Technologies Co. Announces Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

