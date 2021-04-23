Sensient Technologies Co. Announces Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE SXT traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24.
In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.