Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Down to $20.70

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $20.09. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 3,124 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

