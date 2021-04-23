Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON SENX traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3.01 ($0.04). 69,609,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,347,702. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. Serinus Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.30.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.