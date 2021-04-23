Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $278.14 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $278.14 million and $405.57 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00011061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00018950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00092782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.93 or 0.00677881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.66 or 0.08169363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00051821 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.