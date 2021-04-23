ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.74

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 4512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

