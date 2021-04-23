Sessia (KICKS) Reaches Market Cap of $574,879.80

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $574,879.80 and approximately $82,913.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00092460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.00676764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.19 or 0.08099187 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

