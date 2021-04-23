Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

SVRGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:SVRGF opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

