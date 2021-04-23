Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

SVRGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Seven Generations Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:SVRGF opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Seven Generations Energy has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.