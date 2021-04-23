SharedStake Trading 44.7% Lower This Week (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $12.76 or 0.00025647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SharedStake has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar. SharedStake has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $200,117.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00063745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.01 or 1.00145223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.00639880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.38 or 0.01023959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

