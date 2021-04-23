Sheldon Inwentash Buys 50,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $38,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,896,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,305.73.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Sheldon Inwentash sold 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $62,350.00.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

