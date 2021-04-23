Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance at EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of SHEN opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.