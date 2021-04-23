Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $149,203.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00011061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,550.25 or 1.00360589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.00636819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.50 or 0.01023462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

