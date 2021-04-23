SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $282,096.28 and $44.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,950.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.71 or 0.04627459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00471839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $833.45 or 0.01635799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.59 or 0.00692022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00489687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00064402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.36 or 0.00430538 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00025594 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.