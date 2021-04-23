Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) shares rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

SKLKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shinsei Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

