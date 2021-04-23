ShipChain Price Hits $0.0039 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $932.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.