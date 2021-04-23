Shivom (OMX) One Day Volume Tops $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX and CoinBene. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.27 or 0.00674736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.39 or 0.08004920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

OMX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.