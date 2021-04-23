ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $158.31 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,534.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $120,599,006. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.