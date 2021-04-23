Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.00

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.00 and last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 2849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $902.50 million, a P/E ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,573 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.