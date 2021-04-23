Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $1,550.00 at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,334.45.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,083. Shopify has a 52-week low of $595.03 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,137.30. The firm has a market cap of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.83, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

