Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

LON:BPC traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 231,736,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,628,684. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.78. The company has a market cap of £19.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. Bahamas Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

