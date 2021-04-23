Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BRSC traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The company had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,788.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,613.14. The company has a market cap of £915.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.87. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12).

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

