Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:BRSC traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The company had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,788.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,613.14. The company has a market cap of £915.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.87. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12).
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.