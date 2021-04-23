ShowHand (HAND) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,403.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $261,668.09 and approximately $5,403.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00068526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.29 or 0.00675419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00052604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.12 or 0.07945061 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.